Guillaume Beuzelin returns to Hibs as Steve Kean continues academy shake-up

The 42-year-old spent four years in Edinburgh during the mid-2000s following stints with Le Havre and AS Beauvais, playing more than 100 games and winning the League Cup in 2007 before moving on to Coventry City, Hamilton Accies, and Olympiakos Nicosia until being forced to retire through injury.

The midfielder, dubbed ‘Boozy’ by Hibs fans, returns for a second coaching stint having previously worked in the club’s academy between September 2012 and May 2014.

The Frenchman has a wealth of experience having spent time coaching at Falkirk, the University of Stirling, Dumbarton, and Hamilton.

Guillaume Beuzelin has returned to Hibs in a coaching role

Beuzelin started off as boss of the Accies under-20 side, combining it with his role as assistant boss to Martin Canning, before focusing on the club’s first team as No2 to Brian Rice and then Stuart Taylor.

He took on caretaker-manager duties in January 2019 but has been out of work since leaving New Douglas Park in November last year.

Hibs’ Academy Director Steve Kean said: “We’ve been backed by Ben [Kensell, CEO] and the chairman [Ron Gordon] to expand our coaching team. We have brought back Guillaume Beuzelin, who was previously coaching at Hamilton.

"I had him as a player at Coventry, so I know exactly what he is like. He brings a different outlook, he was a very technical player and now, he is a really good coach.”

Beuzelin will look after the club’s under-13s and under-14s, with Head of Professional Academy James McDonaugh leading the under-15s and under-16s. Gareth Evans will continue as coach of the under-18s.

Kean continued: “We have added other physios, sports scientist, operational staff and player care too. Player care has been a big thing for us – adding people in to support the young players.

“We have the lads properly in full time now with a packed schedule. Each day the lads get through two training sessions, do a bit of education, and some analysis work. We have brought in new analysts so the academy lads can sit and watch back their performances.

“All we are trying to do is keep improving and progressing and helping the young players develop.”

