Harry Clarke: New Hibs signing out for 'a few weeks', but Rocky Bishiri ahead of schedule

The 20-year-old defender, who has only just arrived on an 18-month loan deal from Arsenal after spending the first half of the season at Ross County, suffered a hamstring injury in a training game and will now spend a spell out on the sidelines.

“It’s just going to be a few weeks with Harry, unfortunately,” said Maloney, who had planned to play Clarke against Celtic at Parkhead, with Paul McGinn and Ryan Porteous both suspended.

“It was a big blow. On either side of the pitch he would have made a big difference, so the quicker he gets back the better for the team and squad.”

The absence of Clarke, Porteous and McGinn at Celtic Park forced Hibs boss to pitch Rocky Bishiri in for his debut, even though the Belgian defender is somewhat short of match sharpness.

Maloney was satisfied with Bishiri’s performance and suggested that he expects the 22-year-old to improve in the weeks ahead.

He explained: “I think you could tell he hasn’t payed for a period of time. There were some things that were a little bit loose. But we have to be really happy with where he is at. It was his first 90 minutes in a long, long time.

“The injury to Harry, suspension to others has almost forced him into that position and, considering that was his first start in a very long time, yeah, I was very happy with him.”

