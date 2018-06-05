Hat-tricks for Arnot and Harrison as Hibs run riot

Lizzie Arnot and Abi Harrison both claimed hat-tricks as Hibs Ladies thrashed Capital rivals Spartans Women 7-1 to keep their SWPL 1 title dreams very much alive.

The Hibees trail leaders Glasgow City by three points, however, they do have a game in hand over the reigning champions.

Grant Scott’s side have now scored 21 goals in their past three outings, including a 9-0 demolition of Celtic in the SWPL Cup final just more than a fortnight ago.

Spartans, on the other, remain bottom having taken just five points from their 11 matches played.

Harrison got the ball rolling at Ainslie Park, capitalising on a defensive error to lift the ball into the net.

Scotland internationalist Arnot, who will be hoping to pit her wits against Belarus in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier, netted her team’s second straight from a corner after Ronaigh Douglas had briefly restored parity with an excellent solo effort.

Harrison headed in her second four minutes after the restart and Kirsten Reilly got in on the act with Hibs’ fourth of the afternoon. Another two from Arnot, and a fine strike from Harrison, completed the rout.

There was also a welcome return to action for Hibs full-back Clare Williamson who missed the whole of last season due to injury.

Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale are up to sixth in SWPL 2 following their 2-0 win over Central Girls Academy at Peffermill, Katherine Smart and Lucy Brown both on target. Hearts were held to a goalless draw against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.