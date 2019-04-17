Hearts’ Sean Clare ‘puts rivalry aside’ to back Hibs’ Marvin Bartley over racial abuse

Hearts’ Sean Clare has publicly shown his support for rival Marvin Bartley over the racial abuse the Hibs midfielder suffered at this month’s Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle.

The 32-year-old was targeted as he warmed up during the Ladbrokes Premiership clash, which Hibs won 2-1 thanks to a double from Daryl Horgan, with footage emerging of a Hearts fan branding the former Burnley and Leyton Orient player a “n*****” and a “black c***”.

Hibs' Marvin Bartley left, and Hearts' Sean Clare. Pictures: SNS Group

Bartley earlier this week thanked fans “of various clubs and people of all creeds and colours” for the support he received in the aftermath of the incident.

In a message on Twitter, the ex-Bournemouth man wrote: “Just logged onto an unreal amount of messages of support from fans of various clubs and people of all creeds and colours nationwide. Thank you all for taking time out of your day to show support! #NoToRacism”.

Responding to Bartley, Clare wrote: “Putting our rivalry aside, my support is with you bro and anyone of any ethnicity or race who is subjected to this disgusting behaviour.

“There is no place for it anywhere in society, let alone at a football match. Needs to be addressed worldwide.”

Bartley responded with: “Truly appreciated bro, you’re completely right and it needs to stop now! Look forward to kicking you soon” to which Clare replied: “Exactly that bro. Only if you can catch me though!”

Bartley had posted a statement on social media after being made aware of the footage, in which he said: “I take everything that is thrown at me, as untrue as it is, when playing [at Tynecastle] and simply get on with it, but the one thing that I refuse to accept is racial abuse.

“So maybe it is time to take action against these small-minded, ignorant people. Let’s not let it creep back into our game!”

A 38-year-old man was arrested by Police Scotland in the days following the derby, and charged with allegedly directing racial language towards Bartley during the game.