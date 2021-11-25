'He's obviously feeling it' - Jack Ross speaks on Hibs striker Kevin Nisbet after Ross County loss

Jack Ross with Kevin Nisbet after the striker was subbed off in the 1-0 defeat by Ross County

The Scotland internationalist had four good chances, two in either half, but was unable to find the net with the Staggies going on to record a narrow win courtesy of substitute Blair Spittal’s 73rd minute strike.

Nisbet was replaced on 66 minutes by Christian Doidge, who made his long-awaited return from injury in the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory over Rangers and the 24-year-old was clearly frustrated to be coming off.

Speaking afterwards Ross said: “You want players to be frustrated coming off, but he’s got to understand that sometimes it’s justified.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I have no problem with players being frustrated, but you have to be respectful as well.

“Kevin was good, particularly in the first half, and he’s obviously feeling it because he wants to score goals.

“But if he keeps putting himself into the positions he did in the first half he’ll be okay.”

Ross also indicated that he had seen enough positive signs in the game despite the final result.

“It’s frustrating because we have to get back to winning league games,” he acknowledged.

“I thought in the first half we were good on the back of Sunday; we looked strong and were creating opportunities.

“In the second half we were not as good but equally, we looked comfortable, and at that point you have to make sure you take something from the game.

“The manner in which we conceded the goal was poor and the circumstances of Christian Doidge’s red card made it difficult for us in the last ten minutes.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.