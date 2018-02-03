Hibee History: Eddie Turnbull battles dogs and snow to beat Celtic

Hibs survived one of the severest first-half gruellings they have had for many a day to defeat Celtic in their league match at Parkhead.

The goal, by Eddie Turnbull, came soon after the interval.

Victory put Hibs back at the top of the table.

More than three inches of snow had fallen on the pitch overnight and this was only partially cleared with both goalmouths brushed but the remainder of the playing surface remaining untouched. It was not the only hindrance; play was held up in the opening minutes when two dogs strayed on to the pitch.

However, it was a lovely afternoon and the crowd was coming on for 50,000 by kick-off time.

Hibs spent much of the first half on the back foot, but they defended manfully and the closest the home team came to scoring was after ten minutes when Weir missed a glorious chance. He tricked Paterson beautifully inside the 18-yard line but, with only Younger to beat, he shot weakly outside of the post.

On the resumption Hibs were again pushed back and Younger almost gave a goal away. He misjudged a long lob from Baillie and just scrambled back in time to punch the ball over the line.

Hibs went ahead after 50 minutes following a flowing passage of play by Gordon Smith, Bobby Johnstone and Turnbull. The goal, against the run of play, gave the visitors poise and confidence.

Celtic: Hunter; Fallon, Rollo; Evans, Boden, Baillie; Collins Fernie, Weir, Peacock, Tully.

Hibs: Younger; Govan, Ogilvie; Buchanan, Paterson, Gallacher; Smith, Johnstone, Reilly, Turnbull, Ormond.