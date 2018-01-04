Hibee History: Hibernians rout The Rangers despite injuries

THIS match at Easter Road resulted in one of the greatest surprises known to Scottish football when an apparently weakened team of the Hibernians fairly routed the team who are already looked upon as League Champions.

It was no fluky performance either, the five goals being quite deserved.

Rangers started well enough but after a few minutes Rae received the ball in midfield, advanced, and shot towards the corner of goal where Campbell, attempting to divert the ball away, headed an own goal.

Rae very soon scored a second from almost the same position, this time the ball striking the crossbar before landing in the net and when Anderson rushed up to meet a ball which came over from the right and banged it past Lock for a third goal, the crowd went mad with delight.

The Rangers tried to fashion a way back but, beyond the outside men Hogg and Smith, their attempts were weak. After the break, the fourth goal settled matters as centre-forward Bell netted the ball from a cross by Anderson. A strong attack by The Rangers gave Reid the first real chance he had had of showing his shooting powers and it was a hot handful he gave The Hibernians goalkeeper. Allan, however, saved magnificently.

The fifth came when Rae made the opening with a lovely centre, either Fleming or Bell could have scored but they made a mess of it and just as Lock was about to pounce, Bell back-heeled it home.

Hibernians: Allan; Girdwood, Templeton; Kerr, Paterson, Lamb; Rae, Fleming, Bell, Hendren, Anderson

Rangers: Lock; Campbell, Brown; Gordon, Galt, Hendry; Hogg, Bowie, Reid, Bennett, Smith

Att: 13,000