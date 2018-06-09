Hibee History: Hibs fail to field Matt Busby but oust Celtic

IN the inaugural year of this competition, Hibs had brought back to Easter Road a 5-2 victory from the first leg at Parkhead.

Many illustrious players were at that time available because of the ongoing Second Word War and Hibs had hoped to field Sgt Instructor Matt Busby, who had recently been posted to the Scottish Command, and also Stanley Matthews, who was soon to join the RAF and turn out for both Morton and Airdrie.

As it turned out Busby and Matthews watched from the stand as Hibs had enough in hand to subdue their visitors.

Celtic took the lead on the day and scored what turned out to be the only goal of the game ten minutes after kick-off. From a J McDonald centre Divers struck the ball cleanly beyond Hibs keeper Kerr.

Anderson had earlier missed a sitter for Hibs when it looked easier to score from a perfect pass from Milne.

Celtic were playing crisp and entertaining football at this juncture with Hibs struggling, only Baxter keeping his head.

Gradually Hibs made their way into the game and it took all the effort and skill of the Celtic goalkeeper Hunter to keep them at bay, the home side left thankful for their aggregate lead.

Then came another fresh Easter Road attack, not from the front line but the middle division.

To Finnigan went the laurels for, from 40 yards out he almost beat Hunter. The crowd roared “goal!” but they were too soon and, as regards distance, a foot out.

The Hibernians, on this display, could congratulate themselves on attaining a good lead in Glasgow.

Hibs: Kerr; Shaw and Hall; Finnigan, Baxter and Kean; Smith, Combe, Anderson, Milne and Adams.

Celtic: Hunter; Hogg and Dornan; McLaughlin, M McDonald and Coller; J McDonald, Gillan, Divers, Conway and Riley.

Referee: Mr P Craigmyle (Aberdeen).

Attendance: 8000.