Hibee History: McLeish’s men need penalties to sink Clyde

Clyde 2, Hibs 2 (Hibs win 5-4 on pens), League Cup, August 17, 1999

Alex McLeish had warned his players against a repeat of the previous season’s Scottish Cup defeat by Stirling Albion as they travelled to face Second Division side Clyde in the CIS Insurance Cup.

But the Hibs boss was made to sweat as his side were forced to go to penalties at Broadwood to earn their place in the third-round draw. The Easter Road side had got off to a dream start, midfielder Pat McGinlay heading home Tom Smith’s cross after just nine minutes.

However, they threw away that advantage as sloppy passing between Alex Marinkov and Paul Lovering presented Tom Wood with the opportunity to haul Clyde level.

The Bully Wee’s celebrations were cut short less than 60 seconds later as Paul Hartley hammered home a brilliant drive.

Once again, though, the Capital side were their own worst enemies, slack marking at the back post allowing Pat Keogh to knock the ball down for Brian Carrigan to beat goalkeeper Nick Colgan for a second time.

Losing the lead for a second time before the interval clearly knocked Hibs’ confidence, their crisp, precise and incisive passing suddenly become ponderous and inaccurate and, at times, downright dangerous.

McLeish’s half-time pep talk failed to do the trick, the second half a war of attrition as a side plucked mainly from the Junior ranks held on to achieve their goal of taking the tie to a penalty shoot-out.

And again, Hibs were taken all the way, having to rely on Stuart Lovell, Kenny Miller, McGinlay, Stevie Crawford and Russell Latapy to convert their efforts from the spot while Colgan managed to stop Steve Craib’s effort from 12 yards to clinch and important, if totally forgettable, victory.

McLeish lambasted his players for such a poor performance while giving all the praise to Clyde.

Hibs: Colgan, Smith, Hughes, Marinkov, Lovering, Hartley, Lovell, Skinner, McGinlay, Lehmann, Crawford. Substitutes used: Latapy, Jack, Miller.

Clyde: Wylie, Murray, Cranmer, Spittal, Smith, Keogh, Convery, McLaughlin, Woods, McClusker, Carrigan. Substitutes: McLauchlan, Ross, Craib.