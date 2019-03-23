Hibernian Women and Spartans aim for SWPL Cup semi-finals

Hibs Ladies continue their fourth defence of the SWPL Cup tomorrow when they visit Scottish Building Society SWPL 1 rivals Stirling University.

The Hibees have won the competition since 2016 and will be confident of progressing to the sem-final at Ochilview this weekend against the bottom-of-the-table students.

Grant Scott’s side have enjoyed a fine start to the season and sit a point ahead of champions Glasgow City at the top.

“While Stirling have had an indifferent start to the season in the league, we’re wary that the cup offers them a no pressure match and we’ll be fully prepared as always,” Scott said.

“The players looked very strong last week against Rangers with a controlled performance throughout the entire match and I’m hoping we continue in the same form.

“We are seriously proud cup holders and we’re looking to make the semi-final come tomorrow evening.”

Spartans Women will hope to secure their place in the penultimate round when they play Motherwell at Ravenscraig Sports complex. Both sides are locked together on four points in SWPL 1 so a tight game is expected. However, last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Stirling University has given Debbi McCulloch’s players the perfect boost ahead of their trip to North Lanarkshire.