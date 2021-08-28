Hibs 0-0 Livingston: Live updates from Easter Road
Hibs host Livingston this afternoon in a reverse of the second game of the league campaign last season.
The Capital club ran out 4-1 winners in West Lothian with Kevin Nisbet notching a hat-trick and Christian Doidge also on target with Lyndon Dykes scoring a penalty consolation for Livi.
David Martindale’s side are looking for an upturn in fortune after losing their opening three matches to Rangers, Aberdeen, and Motherwell.
Follow our live blog for updates from Easter Road as fans return in their numbers
Hibs v Livingston live
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:42
- Hibs won last meeting at Easter Road 2-1
- Livingston recorded 3-0 triumph in Edinburgh in January
- Hibs expected to be without a handful of players through injury
Corner Livingston after a mazy run by Bailey.
Hibs fans are, however, working their way through the club’s songbook in the sunshine, so there’s that.
Not a great deal to report from the last 15 minutes or so. Half-chances and over-cooked crosses and not much else.
Hibs continuing to ask questions of the Livi defence and to be fair the visitors are answering them rather well so far. Gut feeling is that the forwards need to be a bit more incisive in front of goal.
Shouts for a penalty from the Livi players and bench after Sibbald goes down just inside the area but referee Steven McLean is not interested.
Fitzwater dithers, Boyle steals the ball and heads for goal but he sclaffs his effort wide of Stryjek’s left-hand post. A let-off for Livi, and Fitzwater!
Murphy bursting forwards but the referee blows for a free kick. Hibs players a bit baffled by the call, looked as though Jason Holt may have taken a knock to the head.
Chance for Hibs but Scott is penalised for foul on the ‘keeper and Livi have free kick in their six-yard box
Early chance for Livingston but Macey is relieved to see Anderson’s effort fly wide of his left-hand post.
Scott haring after a ball forward but it’s out of play for a goalkick