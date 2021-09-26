Hibs 0-0 St Johnstone LIVE: Team news, match updates and analysis from Easter Road

Hibs host St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Sunday afternoon at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 1:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 3:01 pm
Hibs' Paul McGinn in action against Michael O'Halloran during the last time St Johnstone visited Easter Road in May. Picture: SNS

Hibs v St Johnstone LIVE: Updates from Easter Road

Last updated: Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 15:16

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 15:16

16 min

Magennis forces Clark into an awkward save as his attempt from 25 yards is deflected and threatens to spin away from the goalkeeper.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 15:13

12 min

Big penalty claim for Hibs as Nisbet goes down under a challenge from Clark. The keeper didn’t look like he got a touch on the ball, and there was certainly contact, but referee John Beaton wasn’t interested.

The whistler perhaps felt Nisbet initiated the contact himself as Clark went to ground.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 15:06

6 min

First chance for the home side. Newell’s deep free-kick is headed down by Hanlon to Doig. The youngster’s powerful drive is struck right at Clark in goal and Saints are able to clear.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 15:03

3 min

Almost an early chance for Saints as Kane wriggles his way past a couple of defenders. He’s eventually halted by McGinn, just as the referee blows for a handball against the Saints striker.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 15:00

Kick-off

It’s the visitors St Johnstone who get this game underway.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 14:07

St Johnstone team

Clark; Ambrose, Muller, McCart; Rooney, Craig, Crawford, Booth; O’Halloran, Kane, Wotherspoon.

Parish, Dendoncker, Devine, Gilmour, Middleton, May, Vertainen

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 13:56

Team news analysis

With Boyle and Cadden both in the starting XI, you’d reckon this is a return to the 3-5-2. The pair did also start against St Mirren in a front three, but Ross pivoted out of it at half-time with Allan coming on for Cadden, so it would be odd if the Hibs boss returned to it so soon.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 13:53

Hibs team

Macey; McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig; Newell, Allan, Magennis; Cadden, Boyle, Nisbet.

Subs: Dabrowski, Stevenson, Gullan, Doyle-Hayes, Scott, Wood, Gogic

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 13:16

Welcome!

Stick with our live coverage as we’ll bring you team news, match updates and analysis from Easter Road as Jack Ross’ side look to move back into second place in the cinch Premiership and get over their St Johnstone hoodoo, having not defeated the Perth side in any of their last five meetings.

