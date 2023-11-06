Hibs fans were out in full force at Hampden Park despite ultimate 1-0 defeat.

Hibernian FC suffered a 1-0 defeat at Hampden Park with Aberdeen reaching the Viaplay Cup final in December where they will now face Rangers.

Nick Montgomery's side looked in control for much of the much but were ultimately unable to convert their possession into goals with Martin Boyle's second-half effort ruled offside. Speaking after the match, Nick Montgomery said of his time's performance: "I thought we had enough opportunities to win the game quite comfortably but that wasn't to be. I felt like the decisions didn't really go our way.

"At Martin Boyle's goal, if it takes five or six minutes to deliberate whether he is offside then it is not clear and obvious in my opinion."

Over 28,000 fans were in attendance to watch the two sides compete for a place in December's grand finale but it was the red side of the stadium who were able to walk away victorious.

1 . Orange flare Hibee fans set off flares while awaiting for kick-off at Hampden Park. Photo Sales

2 . Green + White Three Hibs show off their green and white scarves as they arrive at Scotland's national stadium. Photo Sales

3 . Wave the green flag Some Hibs fans come with plenty of green to Hampden Park. Photo Sales