Hibs 0-1 Aberdeen: best fan moments following the Hibees trip to Hampden Park

Hibs fans were out in full force at Hampden Park despite ultimate 1-0 defeat.

Susanna Sealy
By Susanna Sealy
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:38 GMT

Hibernian FC suffered a 1-0 defeat at Hampden Park with Aberdeen reaching the Viaplay Cup final in December where they will now face Rangers.

Nick Montgomery's side looked in control for much of the much but were ultimately unable to convert their possession into goals with Martin Boyle's second-half effort ruled offside. Speaking after the match, Nick Montgomery said of his time's performance: "I thought we had enough opportunities to win the game quite comfortably but that wasn't to be. I felt like the decisions didn't really go our way.

"At Martin Boyle's goal, if it takes five or six minutes to deliberate whether he is offside then it is not clear and obvious in my opinion."

Over 28,000 fans were in attendance to watch the two sides compete for a place in December's grand finale but it was the red side of the stadium who were able to walk away victorious.

Hibee fans set off flares while awaiting for kick-off at Hampden Park.

Three Hibs show off their green and white scarves as they arrive at Scotland's national stadium.

Some Hibs fans come with plenty of green to Hampden Park.

Four Hibs fans arriving at Hampden Park.

