Hibs 0 - 1 Hearts: How the Hibs players rated

Hibs lost the Edinburgh derby to a first-half Olly Lee strike and now trail their city rivals by seven points.

Adam Bogdan: Could do nothing to stop Lee’s thunderbolt. Decent stop to deny Naismith seconds after the interval. 7

Efe Ambrose: Terrific energy from the Nigerian as he was a threat going forward while sticking to his defensive duties. 7

Darren McGregor: Restricted Naismith to very little. Had some timely interventions. 6

Paul Hanlon: Captain gave a strong display and was a threat when pushed forward late in the game. 7

Steven Whittaker: Similarly to Ambrose, was a good outlet going forward. Will still be wondering how his shot that hit the post didn’t cross the line. 7

Vykintas Slivka: Kept things simple but didn’t impose himself enough in and around the box. 6

Stevie Mallan: Struggled to find any space and his set plays let him down. 5

Daryl Horgan: Saw plenty of the ball and drove at the Hearts rearguard in the first half. Was replaced by Hyndman. 6

Sean Mackie: Assured display for his first Edinburgh derby. Had a couple of decent efforts on goal. 6

Oli Shaw: Showed a nice few touches early on and great effort that hit top of the crossbar. 6

Florian Kamberi: Was well marshalled by Berra and struggled to link up play in the final third. 5

Subs

Emerson Hyndman: Didn’t get to grips with the pace of the game. 4

David Gray: Replaced Slivka for last 15 minutes. 3

Lewis Allan: No time to make an impression. 3