Hibs 0-2 Celtic: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of ten for the Hibs players involved in the 2-0 defeat by Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals ...

Ofir Marciano: Good early save from Oliver Burke's shot. No chance with either Celtic goal. 6

David Gray: Kept Scott Sinclair quiet in opening period. Tenacious tackling and always a willing outlet on the right. One of Hibs' better performers. 7

Darren McGregor: Usual aggressive and fully committed display. However, found Celtic's movement tough to live with at time and became more exposed as match went on. 5

Paul Hanlon: More assured than his defensive partner McGregor. Distribution was back to its normal level after a few iffy weeks. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Had a good first-half defensively, but lucky not to be booked for blatant foul on Burke in second period. Was wasteful with his crossing in final third. 6

Stephane Omeonga: Played wide on the left. Not his natural position, but showed some nice touches and always looked to attack. Appeared to injure calf on 75 minutes. 6

Mark Milligan: Worked tirelessly to protect Hibs' back four with some vital blocks and interceptions. Passing, however, let him down on occasion in the final third. 6

Vykintas Slivka: Passed the ball well and drove forward. Doesn't get bullied easily either. Was skinned by Forrest though for opener. 6

Daryl Horgan: A constant menace to Celtic in the first half with his pace and tricky feet. Saw little of the ball in the second period before being replaced just after Celtic scored. 6

Florian Kamberi: Neat link-up play with fellow striker Marc McNulty and midfielders, but never really got a sniff at goal. Celtic often doubled up on him. 6

Marc McNulty: Lively movement and always willing to run into space. Spurned a presentable chance when 0-0 by shooting straight at Scott Bain. 6

Stevie Mallan: Came on just after Celtic scored. Struggled to stamp presence on game and was booked late on. 4

Marvin Bartley: Another who was brought on just after opener. Was too easily dispossed by Scott Brown in build-up to second goal. 4

Oli Shaw: Barely saw the ball as Celtic closed game out. 4