Hibs 1-0 St Johnstone RECAP: Martin Boyle fires hosts to three points from penalty spot

Hibs defeated St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Sunday afternoon at Easter Road.

By Craig Fowler
Sunday, 26th September 2021, 1:57 pm
Updated Sunday, 26th September 2021, 5:05 pm
Martin Boyle celebrates after opening the scoring from the penalty spot. Picture: SNS

Scroll down for the updates throughout the match

Hibs v St Johnstone LIVE: Updates from Easter Road

Last updated: Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:50

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:50

Full-time

Almost drama right at the end as Macey fails to gather a high ball, but Porteous is able to deny May before he can get a shot away.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:49

90+3 min

Nisbet blows a great chance on the counter-attack as his attempted shot is blocked away by Ambrose. The striker had Boyle arriving at the back post but opted to go himself.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:45

90 min

There’s five minutes of injury-time to be played at Easter Road.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:39

85 min

Hibs make their final change with Allan replaced by Gullan.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:34

80 min

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:34

79 min

Two substitutes for St Johnstone as Gilmour and May replace Kane and Craig.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:33

78 min

Shots at either end as Hanlon has a pop on the turn following a Hibs corner. At the other end Middleton squeezes one through after getting into space outside the penalty box. Each are comfortably held by the goalkeeper.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:30

RED CARD

It’s a heads gone moment for McCart, who’s shown a second yellow for dissent after being booked for giving away the penalty.

Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:28

73 min

Newell is the latest to go into the book as Beaton pulls him up for an earlier foul.

