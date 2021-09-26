Hibs 1-0 St Johnstone RECAP: Martin Boyle fires hosts to three points from penalty spot
Hibs defeated St Johnstone in the cinch Premiership on Sunday afternoon at Easter Road.
Scroll down for the updates throughout the match
Hibs v St Johnstone LIVE: Updates from Easter Road
Last updated: Sunday, 26 September, 2021, 16:50
Full-time
Almost drama right at the end as Macey fails to gather a high ball, but Porteous is able to deny May before he can get a shot away.
Nisbet blows a great chance on the counter-attack as his attempted shot is blocked away by Ambrose. The striker had Boyle arriving at the back post but opted to go himself.
There’s five minutes of injury-time to be played at Easter Road.
Hibs make their final change with Allan replaced by Gullan.
Allan tries a lob from the edge of the box which Clark has to be at full stretch to push over.
Allan tries a lob from the edge of the box which Clark has to be at full stretch to push over.
Two substitutes for St Johnstone as Gilmour and May replace Kane and Craig.
Shots at either end as Hanlon has a pop on the turn following a Hibs corner. At the other end Middleton squeezes one through after getting into space outside the penalty box. Each are comfortably held by the goalkeeper.
It’s a heads gone moment for McCart, who’s shown a second yellow for dissent after being booked for giving away the penalty.
Newell is the latest to go into the book as Beaton pulls him up for an earlier foul.