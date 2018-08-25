Hibs 1 - 1 Aberdeen: How the players rated

Peter Wales rates Hibernian’s players out of ten after their 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Easter Road.

Adam Bogdan: Like the rest of the Hibs defence, didn’t cover himself in glory for Aberdeen’s goal but made a fine save from a vicious Lewis Ferguson effort and was a virtual spectator in the second half - 7

Efe Ambrose: A few shaky moments early on but got forward well in the second period, driving forward as Hibs chased an equaliser - 7

Paul Hanlon: Possibly lucky with challenge on Ferguson in the box that could have been given. Given licence to roam as Neil Lennon shook things up in search of a goal - 7

Ryan Porteous: Another solid display from the youngster but nearly blew it with rash challenge on Mackay-Steven at the death - 7

David Gray: Played so far forward at times Hibs looked to be playing with three up top. His industry on the right flank is vital when Boyle is deployed as a striker - 7

Lewis Stevenson: Big ask to operate on the left flank after Horgan was moved inside but supplied a number of decent crosses. Booked for bringing down Mackay-Steven as he took one for the team - 7

Steven Whittaker: Has come in for criticism recently but performed well in the holding role and passed the ball well - 8

Stevie Mallan: Came in for some rough treatment but gave as good as he got. Had a couple of efforts from distance as Aberdeen kept him well-shackled - 6

Daryl Horgan: Electric pace caused Aberdeen problems and was denied a first league goal by a fine stop from Joe Lewis. Will be a key player for Hibs this season - 8

Oli Shaw: Plugged away up front but was outmuscled by the Dons defence. Held the ball up well but was often left without an option - 6

Martin Boyle: Another who had been earmarked as a danger man. Didn’t have much joy up front but began to make things happen when he was moved out wide - 7

Subs

Emerson Hyndman: Came on for Stevenson and added a bit of urgency to the central midfield - 6

Jamie Maclaren: Replaced Gray as Lennon targeted an equaliser and popped up with his first goal since returning to Easter Road - 8

