Hibs 1-1 Aberdeen:Maclaren's late strike wins Hibees a deserved point

Jamie Maclaren claimed his first goal since returning to Easter Road to claim a richly deserved pointt for Hibs and to keep their unbeaten record at home in 2018 intact.

Tommie Hoban had plut Aberdeen aheada on the stroke of half-time but as the Dons grimly held on for a win the Aussie striker was in the right place at the right time to fire home Paul Hanlon's inviting cross just four minutes from time.

Hibs were claiming for a penalty within six minutes, Martin Boyle bundled over by Andy Considine after Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis spilled a long range effort from Paul Hanlon but referee Andrew Dallas waved away their shouts.

Aberdeen had Lewis to thank for keeping them on level terms when Daryl Horgan took a pass from Lewis Stevenson, moved the ball onto his right foot and unleashed a rising shot which had Leiws leaping to his left to save.

It had been all Hibs in the opening 20 minutes and they went close again as ?Boyle drove forward only to see his shot flash wide of target.

There had been little respite for Aberdeen in those opening 25 minutes but a snap shot from Lewis Ferguson brought the best out of Adan Bogdan, the Hibs goalkeeper making a superb reflex save at his right hand post. And Aberdeen, too, had a penalty claim turned away, Dallas adjudging Hanlon's challenge on Ferguson was perfectly fair.

On the stroke of half-time Aberdeen got themselves in front, Stevie May left in acres of space to meet Gary Mackay-Steven's deep corner and nod the ball back into the danger area where Hoban stabbed it goalwards and followed his shot in to force it over the line as Bogdan failed to hold on.

Hibs pressed and pressed throughout the second half but Aberdeen were content to drop everyone bar May behind the ball to frustrate the home side and watch the clock tick down.

But it was a tactic that was fouind wanting four minutes from time when Horgan fed the ball outt to Hanlon to drive across the face of goal to find Maclaren alone at the back post to tap home for his first goal since his return to Edinburgh.

Hibs: Bogdan, Gray, Ambrose, Porteous, Hanlon, Whittaker,, Bray (Hyndman 82), Horgan, Mallan, Stevenson (Maclaren 75), Boyle, Shaw.

Substitutes: Laidlaw, Slivka, Swanson, Agyepong, Mackie.

Aberdeen: Lewis, Hoban, Ball, Devlin, Considine, Gleeson Logan 60), Shinnie, Ross (Wilson 72), Ferguson, Mackay-Steven, May.

Substitutes: Cerny, Forrester, McGinn, Cosgrove, Anderson.

Referee: Andrew Dallas