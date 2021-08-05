Hibs 1-1 HNK Rijeka: All to play for in second leg after breathless Easter Road encounter

Hibs take on Rijeka this evening

The Easter Road side peppered Nediljko Labrović’s goal in both halves with Lewis Stevenson hitting the post and Jamie Murphy and Kevin Nisbet hooting straight at the 21-year-old ‘keeper in the opening 45 minutes.

Nisbet must have thought he’d levelled as he headed goalwards from close range but Labrović pulled off a fine save, only for Boyle to smash home the rebound.

Daniel Mackay had a glorious chance to score the winner when he was sent through one-on-one by substitute Scott Allan but Labrović stood up well and denied the summer signing a stunning winner for Jack Ross’ side.

Hibs should feel confident when they travel to Croatia next week – although there will be a feeling that they could have, and maybe should have, made life a lot easier for themselves.