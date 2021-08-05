Hibs 1-1 HNK Rijeka: Live updates as Boyle equalises

Hibs host HNK Rijeka this evening in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.

By Patrick McPartlin
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 9:10 pm
Hibs take on Rijeka this evening

Jack Ross led his side to a 5-1 aggregate win against FC Santa Coloma of Andorra in the previous round while the Croatians dealt with Malta’s Gżira United.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The winners of this encounter will meet either Irish side Bohemians or PAOK of Greece in the competition’s play-off round.

Follow every kick of the ball from Easter Road with our live blog.

HIbs v HNK Rijeka

Last updated: Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:22

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:22

Rijeka sub

Vukcevic off, Kresic on

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:20

Looks like Scott Allan may be getting the last ten minutes or so - he’s just been sent for a warm-up alongside Alex Gogic

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:17

Nisbet down in the Rijeka box - physio is on to take a look but he should be okay to continue after a bit of the magic sponge.

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:12

YELLOW CARD!

Stevenson cops a booking for a pull in the centre circle

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:11

YELLOW CARD!

Abass is shown yellow by the referee

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:11

GOAL FOR HIBS!

Boyle smashes the ball into the roof of the net from close range!

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:08

YELLOW CARD!

Vukcevic cautioned for a foul out on the wing

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:08

Rijeka subs

Ampem and Liber off, Muric and Selahi on

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:05

Hibs sub

Doidge on, Murphy off

Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:04

Goal for Rijeka

Ampem heads home from close range

Next Page
Page 0 of 5
Jack RossEuropa Conference League