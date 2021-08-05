Hibs 1-1 HNK Rijeka: Live updates as Boyle equalises
Hibs host HNK Rijeka this evening in the first leg of their Europa Conference League third qualifying round tie.
Jack Ross led his side to a 5-1 aggregate win against FC Santa Coloma of Andorra in the previous round while the Croatians dealt with Malta’s Gżira United.
The winners of this encounter will meet either Irish side Bohemians or PAOK of Greece in the competition’s play-off round.
Follow every kick of the ball from Easter Road with our live blog.
HIbs v HNK Rijeka
Last updated: Thursday, 05 August, 2021, 21:22
Rijeka sub
Vukcevic off, Kresic on
Looks like Scott Allan may be getting the last ten minutes or so - he’s just been sent for a warm-up alongside Alex Gogic
Nisbet down in the Rijeka box - physio is on to take a look but he should be okay to continue after a bit of the magic sponge.
YELLOW CARD!
Stevenson cops a booking for a pull in the centre circle
YELLOW CARD!
Abass is shown yellow by the referee
GOAL FOR HIBS!
Boyle smashes the ball into the roof of the net from close range!
YELLOW CARD!
Vukcevic cautioned for a foul out on the wing
Rijeka subs
Ampem and Liber off, Muric and Selahi on
Hibs sub
Doidge on, Murphy off
Goal for Rijeka
Ampem heads home from close range