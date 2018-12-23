Hibs 1 - 1 Livingston: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Hibs fought back from a goal down to claim a point against the Premiership's newcomers with Ryan Porteous cancelling out Ryan Hardie's opener. Florian Kamberi also missed a second-half penalty.

Adam Bogdan: Didn’t have much to do throughout the entire 90 minutes. Faultless at the goal. 6

Efe Ambrose: Nigerian had one or two wobbly moments but other than that was his usual assured self. 7

Darren McGregor: Was posted missing at the heart of the defence as Hardie broke away to score. Solid enough. 6

Ryan Porteous: Youngster can do no wrong at this moment in time. Robust in the tackle and headed fine equaliser. 7

Martin Boyle: First start since suffering concussion at Hamilton a fortnight ago. Couple of decent runs and won penalty. 7

Vykintas Slivka: The driving force in midfield was neat with his passing, particularly in the final third. 7

Mark Milligan: Kept things simple in the midfield but also provided extra cover to protect his defence. 6

Emerson Hyndman: American’s final ball let him down and he was replaced by Horgan midway through the second half. 5

Sean Mackie: Encouraging first start for the teenager. Grew into the game and played some nice passes. 6

Lewis Allan: Handed a rare start up front but found it tough going up against Livi’s physicality. Never stopped trying. 6

Oli Shaw: Looked lethargic and struggled against Alan Lithgow and Craig Halkett. 5

Subs:

Florian Kamberi: Gave away possession that led to Livi’s opener and missed penalty. 5

Daryl Horgan: Brought real energy to the Hibs attack and provided cross for Porteous to equalise. 7

Jamie Maclaren: Had one shot that lacked any real conviction. 3