Hibs 1-2 Aberdeen: Dons hit back after early strike from Hibs Shaw

Oli Shaw took only nine minutes to fire Hibs into the lead but his joy was short-lived as Andy Considine headed home an equaliser for the Dons before Gary Mackay-Steven claimed what proved to be the winner following a mistake by goalkeeper Ofir Marciano,

All three of Hibs deadline day signings , Marc McNulty, Darnell Johnson and Gael BigirimanaHibs: were on the bench alongside January's earlier arrivals Ryan Gauld and Stephane Omeonga while Mark Milligan returned from international duty with Australia and Lewis Stevenson from injury.

It took Hibs just nine minutes to get in front, the Aberdeen defence stood off as Shaw took possession allowing the young striker to step forward to unleash a shot from 22 yards which beat Dons goalkeeper Joe Lewis at his right hand post.

But that lead was enjoyed for just three minutes. Darren McGregor managed to block Sam Cosgrove's shot but Tommie Hoban and Greg Stewart went for the rebound and forced the ball goalwards. Hibs skipper David Gray took it off the line but Considine was therer to send home a close-range headerr.

And the Dons powered on, Stewart firing in a low shot whichi Marciano was unable to hold. The Israeli internationalist managed to block Stevie May's attempt for the rebound but the ball broke to Mackay-Steven who claimed his customary goal against the Easter Road side as he tucked the ball away from a tight angle despite Marciano's protests, presumably claiming one or other of the Aberdeen players had been offside.

Aberdeen had been well in command but Stevie Mallan went close to grabbing an equaliser for Hibs just before half-time, his free-kick whistling just inches wide. Aberdeen goalkeeper Lewis hurt himself in going for the ball, smacking his head off the post, and after a lengthy spell of treatment was led off to be replaced by former Hibs player Tomas Cerny.

A Darren McGregor tug on Lewis Ferguson presented Aberdeen with the opportunity to put the game beyond Hibs just four minutes into the second half but Marciano got down brilliantly to put a strong left hand on Mackay-Steven's spot-kick.

Shaw did have the ball in the net again for Hibs but the offside flag had already been raised against him as the home side looked to capitalise on that Marciano save, Flo Kamberi then heading wide from Vykintas Slivka's cross.

McNulty was thrown on in place of Shaw and was immediately in action, taking a cross from Stevenson only to see his shot blocked by Max Lowe.. That brought Hibs a corner and from it Paul Hanlon could only watch as Cerny threw himself to his left to push his header away.

Marciano had endured a couple of shaky moments during the game but it was his right boot which prevented James Wilson putting the Dons two ahead after the striker had skipped past the challenge of Milligan.

Marciano, Gray, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson, Slivka, Bartley (Bigirimana 53), Milligan, Mallan (Gauld 75); Kamberi, Shaw (McNulty 67)

Substitutes not used: Bogdan, Nelom, Johnson, Omeonga.

Aberdeen: Lewis (Cerny 45), Logan, Hoiban, Considine, Lowe, Ferguson, Shinnie, Mackay-Steven, Stewart, May (Gleeson 62), Cosgrove (Wilson 19)

Substitutes not used: McGinn, Ball, Campbell, McLennan.

Referee: Don robertson.