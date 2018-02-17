Hibs 2-0 Aberdeen: Hibs rampant as goals from Boyle and Kamberi blow away the Dons

Hibs trimmed second-placed Aberdeen's advantage on them to five points as they tore the Dons apart with a superb second half display.

Hibs continued their terrific recent turn in the Premiership by running Aberdeen ragged with second half goals from Martin Boyle and Florian Kamberi to tighten their grip on fourth place in the table.

A sell-out crowd at Easter Road paid tribute to former Hibs midfielder Liam Miller with a minute's applause while both sets of players wore black armbands as a mark of respect following his untimely death at the age of just 36.

Both sides set out their intentions from the start with the emphasis very much on atacik, Ryan Christie's rising shot for the Dons countered by a surging run from Hibs John McGinn, his parting shot straight into the arms of goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren had looked a promising partnership up front for the Easter Road outfit in that win over Rangers at Ibrox and the pair almost carved out the game's first goal, the Swiss striker robbing Anthony O'Connor who recovered to block his shot only for Maclaren to latch onto the loose ball. But he was thwarted as Andrew Considine read the danger and came over to rescue Aberdeen.

But it was Ofir Marciano in the Hibs goal who was asked the first real question, the Israeli internationalist hurling himself high to his left to push away a terrific strike from Kenny McLean.

Maclaren wasn't afraid to take a shot on, the Australian internationalist, making his first start in a green and white shirt, obviously keen to add to his penalty against Rangers. But it was Darren McGregor and Paul Hanlon, returning to the Hibs side after injury,, who almost combined to open the scoring, the former getting his head to Scott Allan's cross, knocking it down into the turf and as it bounced Hanlon tried to help it goalwards only to nod over.

It took Hibs only a minute of the second half to get themselves in front, Hanlon picking out Maclaren with a superb pass which left him with only Woodman to beat., The goalkeeper did well to block his shot with his legs, the ball ending up at the feet of Allan who immediately returned it to Maclaren. Again Woodman was up to the task, pushing his shot aside only but only as far as Boyle who nodded it into the empty net..

Aberdeen were suddenly looking rattled and McLean, Scott McKenna and Chidi Nwakali all found themselves in referee Andrew Dallas' book in the space of just seven minutes. And McLean could count himself lucky not to pick up a second yellow for a scything challenge on Dylan McGeouch.

And Hibs took full advantage, doubling their lead on the hour mark. Considine didn't clear properly leading to a Hanlon shot from the edge of the area which was blocked. However, the ball fell into the path of Kamberi who's shot on the turn took a deflection to leave Woodman helpless.

Aberdeen badly needed a goal if they were to salvage anything from the match but when Marciano was unable to hold Niall McGinn's long-range shot Hanlon was on hand to clear any danger of the ball falling to a red shirt.

But Hibs might have had another when Allan slipped in Maclaren again only for Woodman to once more deny his effort from a tight angle. The Edinburgh club were definitely by far the better of the two sides, enjoying a comprehensive victory over a team which had beaten them twice previously this season, Woodman preventing a third as he pushed a;way vicious effort from Allan.

Hibs: Marciano, Ambrose, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson, McGeouch, Boyle, J McGinn (Bartley 86), S Allan (Swanson 90), Kamberi, Maclaren.

Substitutes not used: Bell, Rherras, Shaw, Porteous, Mackie.

Aberdeen: Woodman, Logan, O'Connor, McKenna, Considine, Nwakali (Arnason 65), McLean, Mackay-Steven (Maynard 81), Christie, N McGinn, Rooney May 46).

Substitutes not used: Rogers, Reynolds, Stewart, Ball.

Referee: Andrew Dallas

Attendance: 19,551