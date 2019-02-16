Hibs 2-0 Hamilton: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to see game time against Hamilton...

Ofir Marciano: A quiet afternoon for the Israeli ‘keeper who didn’t have a great deal to do bar a couple of routine saves 6

David Gray: Usual all-action display from the right-back who regularly got forward to support the attack 7

Darren McGregor: A rock in defence, mopped up anything that came his way 8

Paul Hanlon: Looks back to his best after a couple of off-colour performances. 7

Lewis Stevenson: Usual solid showing from the left-back, who had his hands full with Miller in the second period 7

Mark Milligan: Pushed forward more than previous matches and sprayed the ball around well. 7

Vykintas Slivka: Continues to improve with each game and confidence is growing with the run of matches 7

Stevie Mallan: Would have been eager to impress his former boss and got stuck in in midfield. 7

Daryl Horgan: Hugged the left touchline and was a constant threat. Degree of good fortune for his goal but not undeserved. 8

Florian Kamberi: Hit the crossbar with a header in the first half and almost got a touch on Horgan’s cross for the opener. Forming good partnership with McNulty and worked hard but needs a goal 7

Marc McNulty: Didn’t give the Accies defence a moment’s rest. Took penalty well and could have had more 8

Subs

Stephane Omeonga: On for Horgan and made a nuisance of himself. Hit post with long-range effort 6

Oli Shaw: Replaced McNulty. Had two chances to make the points safe but was foiled by the Accies defence 5

Lewis Allan: Little time to make an impact 5