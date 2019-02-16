Hibs 2-0 Hamilton: One Heck of a start for new Hibs boss Paul

First half goals from Daryl Horgan and Marc McNulty, from the penalty spot got Paul Heckingbottom's reign as Hibs head coach off to the perfect start.

Flo Kamberi might claim to have go the faintest of touches on Horgan's cross, but it looked as if the Republic of Ireland winger had put it straight in before a clumsy challenge by Leonard Oswah on Hibs skipper David Gray allowed McNulty to score for the second game in succession from the spot. were quickly on the ftont foot as Heckingbottom had promised, Darren McGregor's long ball collected by Marc McNulty who cut it back into the path of Kamberi who took a touch and then saw Accies goalkeeper Gary Woods pull off a point blank save. Stevie Mallan's effort from the rebound was blocked, the ball falling to Mark Milligan who drilled it inches wide.

A turn and shot from Tony Andreu had Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano sprawling to save at the second attempt but Hibs notched their first goal in Heckingbottom's reign in the 17th minute. Horgan swung in an inviting cross from the left, tempting Kamberi to go for it at full stretch. The ball ended up in the back of the net but although Kamberi reeled away in celebration, it looked more as if it was Horgan's goal.

Kamberi almost made it two for Hibs, the Swiss striker getting his head to Horgan's cross only to see the ball hit the bar before bouncing down onto the line where Woods was able to grab hold of it.

But Hibs did get a second in the 38th minute when former Hearts defender Sowah bundled Gray to the ground inches inside Accies' penalty area. Referee Alan Muir thought about it before pointing to the spot. It looked a soft one but Sowah's challenge had been clumsy. In any case, McNulty wasn't complaining, the striker stepping up to slam the ball beyond Woods.

Hibs resumed by forcing four corners in quick succession but it was Hamilton who came closest to getting the game's next goal, Mikel Miller cutting in from the right to send a shot flying inches over.

It was a rare moment of worry for the home side and only the boot of Accies defender Aaron McGowan prevented Kamberi finding the net following further good work from Horgan before Marciano was called on to push away David McMillan's shot.

A Kamberi cross caught the head of McGowan only for the ball to drop over the bar before McNutly got his head to another Horgan cross - but Woods was perfectly positioned to gather.

Five minutes from time only the width of the post separated substitute Stephane Omeonga from a third goal for Hibs, his shot beating Woods all ends up but coming off the woodwork.

Hibs: Marciano, Gray, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson, Milligan, Slivka, Mallan, Horgan (Omeonga 72). Kamberi (Allan 85), McNulty (Shaw 77).

Substitutes not used: Bogdan, Nelom, Bigirimana, Mackie.

Hamilton: Woods, Gordon, Kilgallon, Sowah, McGowan, Gogi (Mimnaugh 64)c, Mackinnon, Miller, McMillan (Davies 56), Oakley, Andreu (Smith 74).

Substitutes not used: Marsden, Davies, Penny, Martin, Boyd..

Referee: Alan Muir