Hibs 2-0 Livingston: Nisbet and Boyle goals keep Hibs top
Second-half goals from Kevin Nisbet and Martin Boyle kept Hibs at the summit of the Scottish Premiership as they recorded a 2-0 win against Livingston at Easter Road.
After a fairly even first half, Nisbet curled in the opener five minutes after the interval and it was virtually one-way traffic after that.
The visitors had one real chance of note in the second half; a header from a corner that Matt Macey pushed away, and Boyle made the points safe in injury time.
Last updated: Saturday, 28 August, 2021, 15:46
- Nisbet opens scoring just after half time; Boyle adds second at the death
- Livingston recorded 3-0 triumph in Edinburgh in January
- Hibs expected to be without a handful of players through injury
- Hibs won last meeting at Easter Road 2-1
A glorious day for football, nicely timed for the return of a capacity crowd to Easter Road!
We’ll have all the updates from today’s match in our live blog.
Team news is in
Just the one change to the starting line-up with Kevin Nisbet returning from illness and replacing Alex Gogic in the starting line-up.
Macey; McGinn, McGregor, Porteous, Doig; Doyle-Hayes; Magennis, Boyle, Murphy; Scott, Nisbet.
Subs: Dabrowski, Stevenson, Gogic, Mackay, Campbell, Wright, Allan.
Under way at Easter Road!
We’re up and running in the sunshine; Hibs in their green and white home kit, Livingston in all-black
Scott haring after a ball forward but it’s out of play for a goalkick
Early chance for Livingston but Macey is relieved to see Anderson’s effort fly wide of his left-hand post.
Chance for Hibs but Scott is penalised for foul on the ‘keeper and Livi have free kick in their six-yard box
Murphy bursting forwards but the referee blows for a free kick. Hibs players a bit baffled by the call, looked as though Jason Holt may have taken a knock to the head.
Fitzwater dithers, Boyle steals the ball and heads for goal but he sclaffs his effort wide of Stryjek’s left-hand post. A let-off for Livi, and Fitzwater!
Shouts for a penalty from the Livi players and bench after Sibbald goes down just inside the area but referee Steven McLean is not interested.
Hibs continuing to ask questions of the Livi defence and to be fair the visitors are answering them rather well so far. Gut feeling is that the forwards need to be a bit more incisive in front of goal.