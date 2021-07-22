LiveHibs 2-0 Santa Coloma: Live updates as Boyle scores his second of the match
Hibs host FC Santa Coloma of Andorra this evening at Easter Road as the Hibees get their Europa Conference League qualifying campaign under way.
Hibs haven’t competed in Europe since 2018 when a 3-0 aggregate defeat by Norwegians Molde ended the Capital club's continental adventure.
Tonight marks the first time Hibs have faced opposition from the tiny principality in the Pyrenees and with a percentage of fans back inside the stadium, Hibs will be keen to put on a performance.
Hibs v Santa Coloma
Last updated: Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 20:57
- Europa Conference League 2QR, first leg
- Cadden and Mackie out for Hibs
- Winners of tie face HNK Rijeka or Gżira United
Juanma Torres with a very speculative effort from the right wing that Macey fields with ease
Magennis gets away with a slack pass inside his own box as Hanlon clears
Juanma Miranda scythes down Boyle on the flank but the referee only flashes yellow! Looked worse than Newell’s challenge - and the home fans not happy with that decision either!
GOAL FOR HIBS!
Martin Boyle with a darting run from midfield and his shot from the edge of the area took a deflection and deceived goalkeeper Ramos - Hibs 2, Santa Coloma 0!
Back under way at Easter Road.
Half time sub
Drey Wright on for Daniel Mackay
Half time at Easter Road - Hibs in front but down to ten men
The referee not winning too many friends in green and white this evening... and not just because of the red card.
Boyle with a chance from close range but it’s too high
Santa Coloma go close with another effort, this time from Lopez. The visitors coming into the game a bit more ater the red card
Nisbet enjoying every tussle with Robert Ramos. Looks like there’s been words exchanged a few times...
Santa Coloma with their first effort on goal - looks like it’s deflected wide, but it’s a goal kick to Hibs
Loud boos from the Hibs fans every time Robert Ramos touches the ball - he’s the Santa Coloma defender who was on the receiving end of the Newell challenge.
RED CARD!
Joe Newell sent off for Hibs for a high challenge in the Santa Coloma penalty area. The hosts down to ten men.
Hibs continuing to look for a second goal but the game is peppered with robust challenges and late tackles