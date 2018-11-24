Hibs 2-2 Dundee: Hibs throw away two goal lead and have to settle for a point

Hibs winless run stretched to five matches as basement outfit Dundee fought back from two goals down to earn themselves a point at Easter Road.

A first minute own goal from Genseric Kasunga and a stunning Ryan Porteous header appeared to have put the Capital side on the road to a comfortable win but former Hibs striker Kenny Miller hauled Dundee back into the match on the stroke of half-time before Paul McGowan hauled them level to leave the home team to pay for not taking their chances before the interval.

iHibs, seeking their first goal and win in four matches, got off to a dream start with just 40 seconds on the clock, Mark Milligan took possession, fed the ball to Martin Boyle who knocked it on for Daryl Horgan. The Republic of Ireland midfielder delivered a superb cross intended for Flo Kamberi who was sneaking in behind Kusunga, the Dundee defender stretching to reach the ball but only succeeded in glancing it beyond his goalkeeper Jack Hamilton and into his own net.

The home side thought they';d added a second eight minutes later as Kamberii slid the ball in for Horgan to square it to Jamie Maclaren who knocked it into th empty net but the offside flag had already against Horgan. Boyle then passed up the chance to leave Kamberi with no more than a tap-in as he took Horgan's pass but he elected to go himself and drove a low shot beyond the far post.

Dundee had played some neat football without causing Hibs too many problems but their goalkeeper Adam Bogdan had to look lively to stretch out a hand to claw away a header from Miller after he'd been picked out by Glen Kamara's inch-perfect cross.

But Hibs doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, Stevie Mallan firing in an inviting lfree-kick from the right which was powered beyond Hamilton by the head of Porteous.

Dundee, however, trimmed Hibs lead as the game moved into two minutes of added on time at the end of the first half, Nathan Ralph putting in a tempting cross which Miller redirected into the far corner of Bogdan's net.

That goal had brought Dundee right back into the match and they grabbed the chance with both hands as they drew level two minutes into the second half, McGowan taking Jesse Curran's pass inside Hibs penalty area before cutting back onto his left foot as Paul Hanlon came across to challenge him and then lashing the ball high into the net.

Dundee had their tails up and Curran forced Bogan to beat away his shot after the home defence opened up before him.

Neil Lennon through on Marvin Bartley and Thomas Agyepong in an effort to turn the tide and Hibs did begin to recover their composure, Boyle forcing Hamilton to get down quickly to his left to push away a low effort.

Boyle went close again as another Efe Ambrose foray forward saw the ball cut back for him to unleash a low shot which whistlled just wide as Hibs launched an onslaught on the Dundee goal but just could not find that winner.

Hibs: Bogdan, Ambrose, Porteous, Hanlon, Milligan (Bartley 60), M Boyle, Mallan, Horgan, Stevenson, Kamberi, Maclaren (Agyepong 60, Gullan 87)).

Substitutes not used: Marciano, Whittaker, Slivka, Mackie.

Dundee: Hamilton, Kerr, Kusunga, Talph, Woods (Spence 82), Kamara, Curran, McGowan, C Miller (Lambert 79), K Miller (Moussa 85).

Substitutes not used: Parish, Kgwatala, Innis, A Boyle..

Referee: Greg Aitken.

Attendance: 16,197