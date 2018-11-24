Hibs 2 - 2 Dundee: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Hibs relinquished a two-goal lead as bottom-of-the-table Dundee fought back to secure a 2-2 draw at Easter Road this afternoon.

Adam Bogdan: Had a fine stop from Kenny Miller in the first half but could do nothing about Dundee’s goals. 6

Efe Ambrose: Was a useful option going forward and stuck to his defensive duties. 7

Paul Hanlon: Lost McGowan for Dundee’s equaliser and looked short of match fitness. 6

Ryan Porteous: Great header for Hibs second and handled himself well against Kenny Miller. 7

Martin Boyle: Was his usual direct self but found it difficult to get beyond the Dundee backline. 5

Stevie Mallan: Quiet game by his own standards. Had one shot in the first half that whizzed past Jack hamilton’s goal. 5

Mark Milligan: Looked jaded after his international exertions with Australia. 5

Daryl Horgan: Irishman’s cross after a minute led to the opener and looked good in possession. Faded in the second half. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Plenty of effort but his crosses in the final third let him down. 5

Jamie Maclaren: Had a couple of chances but was denied by last-ditch clearances. Replaced after an hour. 5

Florian Kamberi: It’s just not going the Swiss striker’s way at the moment. Must do more in the final third. 5

Subs:

Marvin Bartley: Brought on to shore up the midfield and did that. 5

Thomas Agyepong: Injected some pace and purpose to attack. Went off injured with five minutes left. 5

Jamie Gullan: Had just a couple of minutes. 3