Hibs 2-2 Dundee: Three things we learned

Hibs failed to pick up all three points against Dundee after surrendering a two goal-lead as the Premiership's bottom club fought back to earn a 2-2 draw

Missed opportunity

As if the outcome at Easter Road wasn’t disappointing enough, results elsewhere in the Ladbrokes Premiership merely added fuel to the fire where Hibs are concerned.

Having gone ahead inside the opening minute and then doubling their lead through Ryan Porteous’ header, Neil Lennon would have expected his side to have seen the game out.

However, three points became one and although Hibs actually moved up one place in the table into seventh, they passed up a real opportunity to close the gap on the teams above them. Livingston, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone and Hearts all failed to win.

As it stands, Hibs are now eight points adrift of second-placed Rangers, a position they occupied at the beginning of October.

Goals give confidence

Prior to the 2-2 stalemate at Easter Road, Hibs had drawn a blank in their previous three league games. Lennon will be able to draw some comfort that his players, albeit after a helping hand from Dundee’s Genseric Kusunga, where able stop the rot.

Hibs created more than enough chances to have put the game to bed against the Dens Park side before Kenny Miller reduced the deficit right on the stroke of half-time.

That said, if the chances keep coming their way as they have been despite a disappointing run of results, you'd expect the likes of Jamie Maclaren, Florian Kamberi and Martin Boyle to hit the goal trail again.

Agyepong cursed by injury

The introduction of on-loan Manchester City winger Thomas Agyepong just after the hour mark brought fresh optimism around Easter Road. Lennon had been deprived of the lively 22-year-old since September due to a hamstring injury.

However, no sooner had the Ghanaian come on did he have to be replaced by youngster Jamie Gullan with what appeared to be a thigh injury with five minutes remaining. Agyepong posed the biggest threat as Hibs chased a winner and the sight of him having to be withdrawn will only have added to Lennon's frustrations. Another spell on the sidelines beckons ...