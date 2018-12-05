Hibs 2-2 St Mirren: How the players rated

Have your say

Marks out of ten for the Hibs players involved in the draw against the Buddies ...

Adam Bogdan: Caught too far off his line for St Mirren's opener and hesitated for second goal. 5

Charis Mavrias: Competent debut at right-back. Comfortable on ball and looked to get forward. 7

Ryan Porteous: Rarely lost personal duels and headed home equaliser. Strong performance. 8

Efe Ambrose: Unfortunate for St Mirren's second goal. Defended well enough throughout. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Back in the team and was solid if unspectacular on left side of defence. 6

Martin Boyle: Assisted Shaw's goal and found threatening positions, but end product lacked at times. 6

Marvin Bartley: Booked in tough first half for innocuous foul. Picked up injury on 47 minutes. 5

Stevie Mallan: Sumptuous corner for Porteous' goal. Didn't, however, get to grips with game in open play. 6

Daryl Horgan: Hibs' most dynamic player. Was a menace on both flanks and played some nice passes. 7

Oli Shaw: Grabbed Hibs' opener. Worked hard but also missed presentable first-half chance. 6

Florian Kamberi: Some neat link-up play but never had true chance to score. Surprisingly subbed on 53 minutes. 6

Mark Milligan: Booked for persistent fouling early on. Anchored midfield. 5

Vykintas Slivka: Battled away in midfield without ever excelling. 5

Jamie Maclaren: Couple of sniffs in front of goals late on. 5