Hibs 2-2 St Mirren RECAP: Late goal denies Hibs after second-half turnaround
Hibs take on St Mirren in the cinch Premiership at Easter Road as Jack Ross’ side look to get back to the top of the table.
Last updated: Saturday, 18 September, 2021, 17:13
Full-time
Nisbet fires over a free-kick with what is literally the last kick of the ball as Hibs are held at Easter Road.
McAllister makes a slaloming run inside from the right which takes him into a great position in the heart of the box, but he can’t find enough power in his finish, hitting it tamely at Macey.
There’s almost a final sting in the tale as Allan has a shot deflected off the outside of the post.
88 min - Goal for St Mirren
Tanser curls in a cross from the left that’s headed home by Shaughnessy from close range.
Hibs make their second substitution with Gogic replacing Doyle-Hayes.
Brophy has a shot from distance - no surprises there - that has Macey scrambling to his left-hand post, though the keeper likely had it covered as it drifted wide.
St Mirren scream for a penalty as Main and Hanlon grapple for the ball right on the byline. Main eventually goes down, purporting to have been tripped, but Clancy isn’t interested.
Allan is at the heart of things again as he floats over to the right to produce a cut-back which sees Nisbet’s effort blocked from inside the area.
Almost an equaliser for St Mirren as Brophy flicks a cross from the right off the underside of the crossbar. There’s still a chance of St Mirren scrambling it home but the defence are able to clear.
Brophy almost nets a stunner from close to 30 yards but just doesn’t quite get his effort to dip in time.