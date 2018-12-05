Hibs 2-2 St Mirren: Three things we learned from Easter Road

We take a look at three talking points from Hibs’ 2-2 draw at home to St Mirren ...

Low on confidence but high on fighting spirit: It has been well-documented that Hibs are lacking in self-esteem right now, but there is still plenty of grit and determination in the Easter Road outfit. They trailed St Mirren twice in this match, but not once did the players shirk their responsibilities. Every man in green looked for the ball and tried to make things happen. In the midst of a bad run of form, that is at least a positive.

First sighting of Charis Mavrias: We have waited more than a month to see Charis Mavrias play for Hibs since his signing. He was handed his debut at right-back and put an assured performance. The Greek was comfortable on the ball, rarely flustered in defence and liked to scamper forward to support the winger. He put in a couple of decent crosses and his fitness held out right until the end. The 24-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the year and this display will have done his chances of an extension no harm.

Midfield combination needs fixed: Hibs’ issue in the centre of midfield just will not go away. Head coach Neil Lennon is rolling the dice in this area each week and for this match went with Marvin Bartley and Stevie Mallan. Both players worked tirelessly, but neither found the spark to unlock the St Mirren defence. With Emerson Hyndman still injured, there is no genuine spark in the centre of the park within Bartley, Mallan, Vykintas Slivka and Mark Milligan. In this regard, the January sales can’t come soon enough for Lennon.