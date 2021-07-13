Kevin Dabrowski saves Pepe's penalty to preserve Hibs' 2-0 lead over Arsenal. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Mikel Arteta brings his star-studded Gunners north for a fixture that also marks the return of fans to Easter Road for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.

It is the first time the two sides have met since 1955 when Lawrie Reilly and Eddie Turnbull were on target in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road. Hibs were actually leading 2-0 with around 15 minutes to play until Doug Lishman and Jimmy Bloomfield earned the Londoners a draw.

The match is the first pre-season fixture for the visitors while Jack Ross’ first team have already completed three friendlies with a 4-1 win over Dunfermline, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley before a 1-1 draw with Stoke City last Friday.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...