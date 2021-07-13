LiveHibs 2 Arsenal 1 RECAP: Boyle and MacKay strike for hosts, Smith-Rowe on target for Gunners as Pepe penalty saved
Hibs host English Premier League giants Arsenal in a pre-season friendly this evening.
Mikel Arteta brings his star-studded Gunners north for a fixture that also marks the return of fans to Easter Road for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
It is the first time the two sides have met since 1955 when Lawrie Reilly and Eddie Turnbull were on target in a 2-2 draw at Easter Road. Hibs were actually leading 2-0 with around 15 minutes to play until Doug Lishman and Jimmy Bloomfield earned the Londoners a draw.
The match is the first pre-season fixture for the visitors while Jack Ross’ first team have already completed three friendlies with a 4-1 win over Dunfermline, followed by a 1-0 defeat to Accrington Stanley before a 1-1 draw with Stoke City last Friday.
Tonight’s game promises to be an intriguing one and you can follow all the action as it happens in our live blog:
Hibs 2 Arsenal 1 FT
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 19:53
- Boyle gives Hibs 21st minute lead
- McKay nods home Hibs second
- Almost 2-0 as Bradley strikes post
- Pepe penalty saved by Dabrowski
- Smith-Rowe pulls one back for Gunners
FT: Hibs 2 Arsenal 1
Cheers from the 2000 Hibs fans greet the full-time whistle as they hold on for a confidence-boosting friendly win over Mikel Arteta’s big guns. It may not have been Arsenal’s full strength squad, and it may be their first pre-season outing, but nonetheless this was a hugely encouraging Hibs performance and a notable scalp given some of the names on display.
82: GOAL Hibs 2 Arsenal 1 (Smith-Rowe)
The Gunners pull one back as Bellerin hangs a cross to the back post that finds Smith-Rowe unmarked and he volleys past a helpless Dabrowski.
80: Hibs change
Nisbet’s time is up as he is replaced by Gullan.
71: Hibs sub
Before the penalty save, Hibs replaced Porteous with Hallberg, with Gogic mocing to centre-half alongside Hanlon.
73: Arsenal penalty SAVED
A nudge in the back from McGinn on Lacazette in the box leads the referee to point to the spot. Pepe steps up to take but he’s denied by a superb save from Dabrowksi, the young Pole diving low to get a strong left hand to the effort to deny the £72m striker.
69: GOAL Hibs 2 (McKay) Arsenal 0
A deep corner kick is headed back across goal by Hanlon and an unmarked Mackay nods home from just a yard out. An instant impact from the sub and Hibs lead the big guns by two.
68: Hibs changes
Two more for the home side as McKay and Magennis and replace Boyle and Newell.
66: Hibs attack
A first sight of goal for Hibs in the second half sees Hein forced into a good save to parry Nisbet’s powerful volley after the striker combined well with Newell before creating space for the 18-yard attempt.
63: Arsenal strike woodwork
Another stunning Arsenal free-kick, this time from Partey, leaves Dabrowski for dead this time but the ball rattles back off the post. The EPL side really knocking on the door for an equaliser now.
63: Substitutions
Two changes for the home side as Allan and Bradley are replaced by Wright and Campbell. Arsenal also make their eighth change with Bellerin on for Cedric
62: Arsenal counter
Boyle beats two men but with a lack of options he doesn’t release the pass quick enough, is charged down and the ball breaks to Balogun in space in the Hibs half. He strides towards the box but his low effort lacks power and Dabrowksi gathers.
58: Arsenal go close
Sharp passing from the visitors finds Pepe in space in the box. Stevenson shows him inside and the Ivorian accepts the invitation, shifting the ball onto his left foot and curling an effort narrowly wide, via a slight deflection. Hibs just starting to flag a bit against a freshened up Arsenal line-up.
55: Good defending
A dangerous low ball across the Hibs goalmouth from Soares is well defended at the back post by McGinn who get his body in front of Balogun to prevent a certain goal.
50: Big save
Terrific goalkeeping from Dabrowski who moves quickly across his line and reaches up to his top left-hand corner to tip a Pepe free-kick onto the crossbar. A brillaint effort from the Arsenal sub matched by the save from the Hibs half-time arrival.
46: Restart
A much-changed Arsenal side get the second half underway with Hein, Partey, Lacazette, Pepe, Balogun, Smith Rowe, and Rekik in for Okonkwo, Nelson, Aubameyang, Nelson, Nketiah, Maitland-Niles & Clarke. For Hibs one change sees Dabrowski replace Macey in goal. The outfield players remain unchanged for now.