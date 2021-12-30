Hibs' 2021 end-of-year awards: Player of the year, best goal, funniest moment, tactical masterclass

Martin Boyle celebrates putting Hibs 2-0 ahead in their 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final victory over Rangers. Picture: SNS

Player of the Year

Martin Boyle is the easy and correct answer. He’s netted 24 times for his club since January, a ridiculously potent goalscoring record. He’s also undoubtedly the club’s most important player and every member of the Easter Road faithful was delighted to see him sign a new deal in the summer.

Best moment

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory over Rangers at Hampden in the League Cup semi-final was a moment to cherish

The best moment came courtesy of the best player. With league form on the slide and the team not having played in a while due to a Covid-19 outbreak, nobody gave them much of a chance in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers. This was an underestimation of Boyle’s potential impact as the attacker netted a first-half hat-trick to push Hibs into the final.

Best goal

Let’s go all the way back to January 16 and give it to one of the least likely contenders. Alex Gogic only scored once in 2021 but it was an absolute belter, smashing the ball high into the roof of the net from the edge of the box to seal a 2-0 home win over Kilmarnock.

Worst goal conceded

This Alex Gogic goal against Kilmarnock at Easter Road in January was a belter

The ball was in play for just 11 seconds before Celtic equalised through Kyogo Furuhashi in the Premier Sports Cup final. In terms of calamities, there was probably worse, but c’mon! Eleven seconds?!

Funniest moment

Hard to find anything better than Paul McMullan launching himself to score one of the most spectacular own goals Easter Road has ever seen in Hibs’ 1-0 win over Dundee.

Lowest moment

Chris Cadden has been a top signing

Having already been defeated by St Johnstone in the League Cup semi-final, surely lightning wasn’t going to strike twice at the national stadium when they met again in the Scottish Cup final? We don’t even need to finish this section. You know what happened next.

Best signing

A tough selection with nobody truly standing out. Jackson Irvine probably made the biggest impact, but it doesn’t feel right giving an award to someone who was only here for four months. Let's go for Chris Cadden. He’s been hampered by injuries a bit, but getting a proven Premiership player who can play multiple positions and is still only 25 remains a great bit of business.

Biggest loss

Ofir Marciano left in the summer and has been a big miss

Matt Macey is a solid cinch Premiership goalkeeper, but it’ll be a long time before somebody adequately replaces Ofir Marciano in the hearts of Hibs fans.

Future trivia answer

Nathan Wood was signed to give Hibs some decent cover at centre-back behind Paul Hanlon and Ryan Porteous. Instead, he played one game, looked out of his depth and was never seen again.

Best tactical masterclass

After playing with a back four most of the season, former manager Jack Ross changed his team into a 3-4-1-2 for the semi-final against Rangers with youngster Josh Campbell coming into the starting XI to help lead the press from the front. It worked to perfection.

The Martin Boyle award for most improved

Jack Ross looks to the heavens for help in his last game in charge – the defeat at Livingston

Kyle Magennis would’ve been a strong candidate if he’d managed to stay fit, but instead let’s go for Campbell. He went from playing for Edinburgh City to starting against Celtic at Hampden in six months. It’s hard to imagine a bigger leap than that.

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.