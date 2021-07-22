Hibs 3-0 Santa Coloma: Boyle makes his mark as hosts shake off early red to cruise to win
Hibs survived an early red card for Joe Newell to record a 3-0 win against Andorran side FC Santa Coloma.
The midfielder was given his marching orders for what was deemed to be a late challenge on Robert Ramos but replays suggested the sending off had been harsh.
Hibs were already a goal up, Martin Boyle having netted from the spot after goalkeeper Miguel Angel Ramos brought down Kevin Nisbet in the box, but the visitors came into the game more after the dismissal.
Boyle notched his second just moments after the interval as his deflected effort beat the ‘keeper and the hosts kept up the pressure in the search for a third.
Santa Coloma then had Robert Ramos sent off for bringing down Boyle, with Hamza Ryahi also heading for an early bath moments later, leaving the Andorrans to play the last 20 minutes with nine men.
Ryan Porteous and Nisbet had goals ruled out before Nisbet scored ten minutes from the end.
Hibs v Santa Coloma
Last updated: Thursday, 22 July, 2021, 20:14
- Europa Conference League 2QR, first leg
- Cadden and Mackie out for Hibs
- Winners of tie face HNK Rijeka or Gżira United
Game day!
At long last Hibs are back in competitive action with supporters inside Easter Road. It may just be a small percentage but it feels as though we are nearing a return to normality in Scottish football - well, as much as can be expected!
Hibs host Andorrans FC Santa Coloma this evening - their first competitive match against a team from the principality - as the Hibees make their Europa Conference League debut.
We’ll have team news and all the action right here in our live blog throughout the game.
Team news is in
No real surprises from Jack Ross as he picks his first ever team for a European game...
Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Stevenson, Newell, Gogić, Boyle, Allan, Mackay, Nisbet.
Subs: Dąbrowski, Samson, Doig, Magennis, Wright, Doidge, Gullan, McGregor, Bradley, Campbell, Brydon.
Not far off kick-off at Easter Road - in the other game tonight that may be of interest to Hibs fans, Rijeka have just gone 2-0 u against Gzira United in Malta. Hibs play the winners of that match should they see off Santa Coloma.
And we’re off!
Martin Boyle with an inviting ball across the six-yard box but it just evades the waiting Kevin Nisbet. Bright start from Hibs!
Gogic with the first shot of the game for Hibs but it’s a trundler and won’t trouble Ramos in the Santa Coloma goal
Nisbet gets his head to a cross but it’s wide of the goal.
Allan with a wee foray goalwards but he’s crowded out on the edge of the box. Shortly after, McGinn wins a corner.
GOAL FOR HIBS!
A moment of madness from goalkeeper Miguel Angel Ramos as he flaps at a corner, then chases after the loose ball and bundles over Nisbet in the area. Penalty Hibs, a yellow for the ‘keeper and Boyle tucks away the spot-kick to give Hibs the lead. 1-0!
Boyle felled midway inside his own half as he started on a wee daunder and Cistero is booked for the visitors
Boyle goes down under Cistero’s challenge again, nothing given but the Santa Coloma man is not happy with the winger - Boyle is then booked for an off-the-ball altercation with Ryahi. The Australian internationalist certainly in the thick of things so far!
Paul Hanlon got his head to a free kick from Allan but his effort is just over the bar
Mackay with an efort from out on the wing but Ramos gathers.
Hibs continuing to look for a second goal but the game is peppered with robust challenges and late tackles
RED CARD!
Joe Newell sent off for Hibs for a high challenge in the Santa Coloma penalty area. The hosts down to ten men.