Hibs 3-0 Santa Coloma: Boyle makes his mark as hosts shake off early red to cruise to win

Hibs are in action against FC Santa Coloma this evening

The midfielder was given his marching orders for what was deemed to be a late challenge on Robert Ramos but replays suggested the sending off had been harsh.

Hibs were already a goal up, Martin Boyle having netted from the spot after goalkeeper Miguel Angel Ramos brought down Kevin Nisbet in the box, but the visitors came into the game more after the dismissal.

Boyle notched his second just moments after the interval as his deflected effort beat the ‘keeper and the hosts kept up the pressure in the search for a third.

Santa Coloma then had Robert Ramos sent off for bringing down Boyle, with Hamza Ryahi also heading for an early bath moments later, leaving the Andorrans to play the last 20 minutes with nine men.

Ryan Porteous and Nisbet had goals ruled out before Nisbet scored ten minutes from the end.

