Hibs 3-1 Raith: How the players rated as Hibees progress in Scottish Cup

Marks out of the ten for the Hibs players involved in the 3-1 victory over Raith Rovers ...
Ofir Marciano: Smart save from Tony Dingwall when score was 0-0. No chance with Rovers' goal. 6
David Gray: Foraged down the right flank on numerous occasions and tackled well when called upon. 7
Darren McGregor: Usual aggressive self in aerial duels. Lost Kevin Nisbet a couple of times along with defensive partner Hanlon. 6
Paul Hanlon: Like McGregor, solid for the most part, although allowed Raith a handful of chances. 6
Lewis Stevenson: Always an outlet on left-hand side against home-town club. Trademark steady display. 7
Mark Milligan: Played at base of diamond. Solid enough and passed ball well before coming off injured on 78 minutes. 6
Vykintas Slivka: Excellent display on right of diamond. Scored fine goal, passed ball well and thrust forward in possession. 8
Stevie Mallan: Came close with a few efforts outside penalty box and dictated tempo of match in midfield. 7
Daryl Horgan: Sumptuous opening goal and nice assist for McNulty's. Was Hibs' liveliest attacking threat playing behind strikers before succumbing to injury. 8
Florian Kamberi: Worked hard and linked well with other attackers, but still not quite firing when it comes to finishing chances. 6
Marc McNulty: Got his first goal for Hibs and ran Raith ragged with movement. Good lay-off for Slivka's goal too. 8
Stephane Omeonga: Added energy and was tidy in possession. 6
Steven Whittaker: Brought on to stiffen up midfield. 5
Oli Shaw: On for last five minutes. Had looping header saved. 4