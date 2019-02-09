Hibs 3-1 Raith: How the players rated as Hibees progress in Scottish Cup

Have your say

Marks out of the ten for the Hibs players involved in the 3-1 victory over Raith Rovers ...

Ofir Marciano: Smart save from Tony Dingwall when score was 0-0. No chance with Rovers' goal. 6

David Gray: Foraged down the right flank on numerous occasions and tackled well when called upon. 7

Darren McGregor: Usual aggressive self in aerial duels. Lost Kevin Nisbet a couple of times along with defensive partner Hanlon. 6

Paul Hanlon: Like McGregor, solid for the most part, although allowed Raith a handful of chances. 6

Lewis Stevenson: Always an outlet on left-hand side against home-town club. Trademark steady display. 7

Mark Milligan: Played at base of diamond. Solid enough and passed ball well before coming off injured on 78 minutes. 6

Vykintas Slivka: Excellent display on right of diamond. Scored fine goal, passed ball well and thrust forward in possession. 8

Stevie Mallan: Came close with a few efforts outside penalty box and dictated tempo of match in midfield. 7

Daryl Horgan: Sumptuous opening goal and nice assist for McNulty's. Was Hibs' liveliest attacking threat playing behind strikers before succumbing to injury. 8

Florian Kamberi: Worked hard and linked well with other attackers, but still not quite firing when it comes to finishing chances. 6

Marc McNulty: Got his first goal for Hibs and ran Raith ragged with movement. Good lay-off for Slivka's goal too. 8

Stephane Omeonga: Added energy and was tidy in possession. 6

Steven Whittaker: Brought on to stiffen up midfield. 5

Oli Shaw: On for last five minutes. Had looping header saved. 4