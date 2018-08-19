Hibs 3 - 2 Ross County: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of 10 for the home players after Hibs make it through to the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

Ross Laidlaw - 7

No chance with the twice deflected opener, and guessed right with the penalty but unable to keep it out. Pulled off a fine save from a free kick to keep Hibs in it.

David Gray - 7

Fine header for the opener and continued to get forward well to support the attack.

Ryan Porteous - 6

Booked early in the second half which blunted his approach but still gave his all and popped up with a handful of vital blocks as County poured forward.

Efe Ambrose - 7

Gave away the penalty for County’s second but thwarted a number of dangerous attacks throughout the game. His reading of the game can be vital at times.

Lewis Stevenson - 7

Dealt well with Mullin and looked to get forward when he could. Linked up well with Horgan on the left flank.

Stephen Mallan - 7

Pulled the strings in the first half and although he faded early in the second, regained control in the engine room and smacked in an unstoppable equaliser.

Emerson Hyndman - 7

Got forward well in the first half and orchestrated a number of attacks that deserved a more positive outcome. Replaced by Maclaren as Hibs chased goals.

Scott Martin - 6

Snapped at the County midfield’s heels before taking a sore one and being replaced by Whittaker at half time.

Daryl Horgan - 8

Couldn’t have asked for much more than the winner and an assist on his home debut. Caused problems for the County backline all game and looks like being a fine addition to the squad.

Martin Boyle - 6

Terrorised the County defence but was guilty of squandering two gilt-edged one-on-one chances with the score at 1-1.

Oli Shaw - 6

Held the ball up well and won his fair share of aerial duels, but was largely restricted to shots from distance.

SUBS

Steven Whittaker - Added some steel to the midfield. Booked for late challenge on Demetriou - 6

Jamie Maclaren - Added more pace to the Hibs attack but is clearly still a bit away from full fitness - 6

Paul Hanlon - On in injury time to shore up the defence - N/A