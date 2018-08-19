Hibs 3 - 2 Ross County: How the Hibs players rated

Marks out of 10 for the home players after Hibs make it through to the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.
Ross Laidlaw - 7
No chance with the twice deflected opener, and guessed right with the penalty but unable to keep it out. Pulled off a fine save from a free kick to keep Hibs in it.
David Gray - 7
Fine header for the opener and continued to get forward well to support the attack.
Ryan Porteous - 6
Booked early in the second half which blunted his approach but still gave his all and popped up with a handful of vital blocks as County poured forward.
Efe Ambrose - 7
Gave away the penalty for County’s second but thwarted a number of dangerous attacks throughout the game. His reading of the game can be vital at times.
Lewis Stevenson - 7
Dealt well with Mullin and looked to get forward when he could. Linked up well with Horgan on the left flank.
Stephen Mallan - 7
Pulled the strings in the first half and although he faded early in the second, regained control in the engine room and smacked in an unstoppable equaliser.
Emerson Hyndman - 7
Got forward well in the first half and orchestrated a number of attacks that deserved a more positive outcome. Replaced by Maclaren as Hibs chased goals.
Scott Martin - 6
Snapped at the County midfield’s heels before taking a sore one and being replaced by Whittaker at half time.
Daryl Horgan - 8
Couldn’t have asked for much more than the winner and an assist on his home debut. Caused problems for the County backline all game and looks like being a fine addition to the squad.
Martin Boyle - 6
Terrorised the County defence but was guilty of squandering two gilt-edged one-on-one chances with the score at 1-1.
Oli Shaw - 6
Held the ball up well and won his fair share of aerial duels, but was largely restricted to shots from distance.
SUBS
Steven Whittaker - Added some steel to the midfield. Booked for late challenge on Demetriou - 6
Jamie Maclaren - Added more pace to the Hibs attack but is clearly still a bit away from full fitness - 6
Paul Hanlon - On in injury time to shore up the defence - N/A