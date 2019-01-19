Hibs 4 Elgin 0: How the Hibs players rated

Have your say

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player to get game time against the League Two side

Adam Bogdan: The ‘keeper didn’t have a great amount to do as Hibs dominated possession. Subbed late on after taking a sore one in a one-on-one challenge with McLeish. 6/10

Steven Whittaker: Not really tested defensively but got forward well. Pinpoint cross put fourth goal on a plate for Horgan . 7

Darren McGregor: Looked comfortable enough and had a few half-chances at the other end with headers. 6

Paul Hanlon: Never under any pressure from the Elgin forward line and stuck to his duties diligently. 6

Sean Mackie: Started at left back in place of the injured Lewis Stevenson, slotted in well to the back four and looked to get forward and support the attack when he could. 7

Marvin Bartley: Tasked with patrolling the area in front of the back four and mopped up everything that came his way. 7

Vykintas Slivka: Fine cross for Horgan’s first and Hibs’ second, and put himself about well. 7

Stevie Mallan: Scored penalty with ease and had a few pops from distance. 7

Ryan Gauld: Looks to be the player Hibs were missing in the first part of the season. Inch-perfect throughball for the opener and played some lovely balls until he was replaced by Fraser Murray late on. 8

Daryl Horgan: Scored two and could have had more. Looks a lot more comfortable out wide and was the stand-out for Hibs. 9

Florian Kamberi: Scored one and should have had another, but put in a shift and chased everything up front for Hibs. 7

Subs

Oli Shaw (for Kamberi, 68): Spurned a great chance to score a fifth goal for Hibs. 5

Fraser Murray (for Gauld, 68): Some nice touches and a vicious effort which whistled just wide. 5

Ofir Marciano (for Bogdan, 79): Little to do as Hibs saw the game out.