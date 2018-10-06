Hibs 6-0 Hamilton: Super Hibs thump Accies to move within two points of Hearts

Hibs left Hamilton reeling with three superbly taken first half goals; Martin Boyle marking his call-up to the Australian squad before Stevie Mallan, with his eight goal of the season, and Emerson Hyndman had the game won before the interval.

Malaln added his second of the game just to emphasise Hibs’ superiority as they made it four successive Premiership wins heading into the latest international break, Flo Kamberi giving the fans one final hurrah as he added a fifth as the match moved into the first of two added minutes, time enough for the Swiss striker to send in another shot which Matthew Kilgallon could only turn into his own net for a sixth for the Capital outfit.

Hamilton had a glorious chance to open the scoring after 18 minutes, Efe Ambrose and Ryan Porteous leaving a harmless looking ball to each other, leaving it to bounce for Rakish Bingham who was thwarted by the alert Adam Bogdan, the Hibs goalkeeper spreading himself to block his shot.

But Hibs made the most of that let-off with man-of-the-moment Boyle who was there as Vykintas Slivka's shot from David Gray's cross came off an Accies defender and fell into his path, the soon-to-be Australian internationalist wasted no time in taking a touch before rifling the ball into the roof of the net.

Boyle pushed another shot wide from a good position before Gray once again supplied a cross from the right, Hyndman rising only to send his header over as Hibs kept Hamilton pegged back inside their own half.

The home fans, however, didn’t have long to wait for a second goal, Lewis Stevenson knocked the ball in for Kamberi who laid it off for Mallan to steady himself and fire in a rising shot which took a deflection to carry it beyond the despairing dive of Accies goalkeeper Gary Woods as it flashed into the top corner of his net.

Hibs were proving just far too good for the Lanarkshire side who fell three behind six minutes before the interval, Woods pushing away a Kamberi cross only for Stevenson to return it to the danger area where Hyndman calmly side-footed home his first goal for the Edinburgh club.

The Easter Road side had been irresistible in that first half but the fans were hungry for more goals even if the three points had already been secured, Kamberi turning Kilgallon brilliantly to engineer an opening for himself but the Swiss striker saw his shot saved by the sprawling Woods.

A fourth goal took a little while to arrive but arrive it did, Mallan taking his tally for the season to nine as he drilled in a shot from 25 yards which flew into the far bottom corner of Woods' net.

Hibs: Bogdan, Gray Nelom 81), Ambrose, Porteous, Stevenson, Milligan, Boyle, Slivka, Mallan, Hyndman (Horgan 66), Kamberi.

Substitutes not used: Marciano, Whittaker, Brtley, McGregor, Gullan..

Hamilton: Woods, Want, Kilgallon, McMann, Bingham (Taiwo 73), McGowan, Tshiemble, Martin (Keatings 73), Imrie, Boyd (Gordon 60), Brustad.

Substitutes not used: Marsden, Bloomfield, Penny, Kelly.

Referee: Don Robertson