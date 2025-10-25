Hibs and Aberdeen combined best XI this season based on average player ratings

Hibs head to Pittodrie to take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership this weekend in what is traditionally an eye catching encounter between two of Scottish football’s biggest clubs.

Despite being separated by eight league places before kick off, with the Hibees third and Dons 11th, there are just four points between them with the hosts hoping to close that gap on Sunday. Hibs have had a lackluster start to the campaign but a big win over Livingston last time out could be set to kick start things for David Gray’s side.