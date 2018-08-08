Hibs ‘agree fee with Aston Villa’ for John McGinn

Aston Villa are in pole position to sign John McGinn despite renewed interest from Celtic, according to Hibs head coach Neil Lennon, who says the two clubs have agreed a fee for the Scotland international.

McGinn spent Tuesday in talks with Aston Villa but Celtic are believed to have matched the Sky Bet Championship club’s offer after having several previous bids rejected.

John McGinn in action for Hibs. Neil Lennon reckons Aston Villa are in pole position to sign the midfielder. Picture: SNS Group

Lennon said: “He went down to Birmingham, I think he is having a medical there.

“A fee has been agreed. I don’t know if personal terms have been agreed yet.

“I think Celtic have matched the offer but I think Villa are in the driving position at the minute.”