Hibs aiming to secure back-to-back Pittodrie victories for first time in 17 years

Garry O'Connor takes the plaudits after his last-minute goal sealed victory for Hibs in May 2004

Their last victory at Aberdeen had come in May 2012, with a Mark Reynolds own goal and a second from Sean O’Hanlon securing the three points despite Rory Fallon reducing the deficit early in the second half.

To find the last time Hibs won two consecutive league games at Pittodrie we have to go back to 2004 when the Capital club recorded wins in May and September.

Both matches finished 1-0, and both games were decided by a striker’s effort from outside the box – exactly what happened in May 2021 when Christian Doidge’s effort from outside the area was enough to seal both victory and third place for Hibs. Could lightning strike again this weekend?

Current Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is first to congratulate Derek Riordan after his winner against the Dons in September 2004

Aberdeen 0, Hibs 1 – The Garry O’Connor end-of-season victory, May 8 2004

Hibs made this trip with just one in their previous five matches. Manager Bobby Williamson had already departed for Plymouth Argyle with Gerry McCabe and Jim Clark in interim charge of the team. Financial concerns had seen several senior players including Frederic Arpinon, John O’Neil, and Mixu Paatelainen leave and Williamson’s contract renegotiated to a lower salary and shorter term.

Three days before the visit to Aberdeen Hibs had lost 2-1 at home to Partick Thistle, who were later relegated. Confined to the bottom six, beaten by Livingston in the final of the League Cup after eliminating Celtic and Rangers en route, and papped out the Scottish Cup at the first hurdle meant most fans were just happy to see the end of the season.

Aberdeen weren’t faring much better and would later finish second bottom of the SPL.

Hibs had Daniel Andersson to thank for their clean sheet in this end-of-season game, the Swede denying the Dons on several occasions. When he was beaten on one occasion, Colin Murdock was there to block Bryan Prunty’s effort on the line.

Garry O’Connor passed up a glorious chance to score the opener three minutes from time but somehow failed to direct his header on target from just three yards out after Alan Reid’s effort broke to him. But he had the last laugh as ran from his own half and with the Aberdeen defence backing off him, unleashed a fine strike from 20 yards to seal victory.

Current Dons captain Scott Brown, then 18, was part of the Hibs squad that also included Yannick Zambernardi, Steven Whittaker, Tam McManus, and Mathias Doumbé.

Aberdeen 0, Hibs 1 – The Derek Riordan wonder-strike victory, September 25 2004

Hibs didn’t leave it quite so late to take maximum points from the Dons in this fixture, but they did live dangerously with just a single goal doing the damage. The hosts should have taken the lead when Darren Mackie could only shoot tamely at Hibs ‘keeper Simon Brown from inside the six-yard box.

Derek Riordan opened the scoring on the hour mark as he collected a long ball from Gary Caldwell before drilling it past David Preece from 20 yards.

Substitute Stephen Dobbie could have extended the lead towards the end but was denied by Preece on two occasions before Caldwell aped Murdock’s goal-line clearance from the previous trip to deny Phil McGuire an injury-time equaliser.

Current Dons manager Stephen Glass was part of the Hibs squad that also included Steven Fletcher, Guillaume Beuzelin, and Dean Shiels.

