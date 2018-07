Both Hibs and Asteras Tripolis players will wear black armbands during tomorrow’s Europa League match at Easter Road as a mark of respect to the dozens of people who have died due to wildfires in Greece.

More than 75 people have perished as flames sweep through the area surrounding Athens, the country’s capital. Many others are missing, with villages wiped out by the scale of the fires.

A minute’s silence will also be observed before the first leg of the second qualifying round tie.