Hibs announce attendance increase for Thursday's European opener against Santa Coloma

Easter Road will host 4,700 fans for Thursday's match. Picture: SNS

The announcement comes after talks with city and government officials about extending the event size beyond the current Covid-19 restrictions across Scotland.

The Easter Road club have already sold 2,000 briefs for the Europa Conference League second qualifying round clash against Andorran visitors Santa Coloma.

The additional 2,700 tickets will go on sale at 10am on Tuesday and are only available to season-ticket holders. A general sale will be held in the unlikely event these briefs go unsold.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will have the lowest attendance of the three Scottish Premiership clubs in action this midweek as Celtic received permission for 9,000 to attend their Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, while Aberdeen got the go-ahead for 5,665 fans to take in their first-leg ECL clash with Swedish side BK Hacken.

Despite this, Hibs thanked local officials for their assistance in submitting the application.

A statement on the website read: “More Hibernian supporters will get the chance to welcome the return of European football to Leith when FC Santa Coloma visit Easter Road on Thursday evening in Qualifying Round Two of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

“The club is happy that talks with the City of Edinburgh Council regarding an exemption to the capacity of Easter Road for the game have borne fruit and an additional 2,700 tickets will now go on sale from tomorrow at 1000 to 2021/22 season-ticket holders only. This will take the overall capacity up to 4,700 for the match.

"The club would like to thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their assistance in working through the application.”

Message from the editor

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.