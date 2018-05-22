Hibs announce friendlies against Linlithgow Rose and Berwick

Hibs will play friendlies away at Linlithgow Rose and Berwick Rangers as part of their pre-season preparations.

Neil Lennon’s men will travel to Prestonfield to play Junior outfit Linlithgow on Saturday, June 30 (kick-off 3pm) before heading to the Borders to face League Two side Berwick on Wednesday, July 4 (kick-off 7.45pm).

It will be the fourth season in a row that Hibs have faced the Shielfield Park men for a pre-season match.

Hibs will then take on Blackburn Rovers on Sunday, July 8 (kick-off 3pm) for Paul Hanlon’s testimonial. The clash with Tony Mowbray’s English Championship newcomers will be their last game before the Europa League first qualifying round first leg, which is currently scheduled for Thursday, July 12.