Hibs announce Scottish Premiership clash to be designated "NHS-themed" match

Hibs have designated their league match with Dundee as a special NHS game

The Easter Road side paid tribute to healthworkers on the frontline last season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic with the men’s senior team carrying a “Thank You NHS” message in place of a sponsor on the home and away jerseys while the women’s team had a similar sleeve patch on their strips.

Working in conjunction with NHS Lothian’s official charity partner, the Edinburgh and Lothian Health Foundation, Hibs have helped raise more than £42,000 for local hospitals to provide supplies and vital support to staff.

The Capital club will distribute hundreds of free tickets to NHS staff for the November 20 fixture and will announce further details in the lead-up to the game.

Hibs’ Head of Marketing and Brand Partnerships Greg McEwan said: “We are excited to welcome hundreds of NHS workers healthcare workers to Easter Road now we are back at full capacity and it is safe to do so.

“Our ‘Thank You NHS’ campaign may have ended last season, as far as the messaging on our shirt, but our commitment to celebrate health care and front line workers is never ending.“We are eternally grateful to the efforts of all those who have helped fight the pandemic. And as a community-orientated club we are delighted to offer free tickets to NHS Lothian staff so those who have worked so hard to fight the pandemic can enjoy a game with us."

Hibs are keen to ensure the clash with Dundee is a “special and unique occasion” and nearer to the time will announce further ways supporters can show their appreciation to NHS staff and frontline workers.Nicola Sinclair, Head of Fundraising at the Edinburgh and Lothians Health Foundation paid tribute to Hibs’ ‘heartwarming’ ongoing support, adding: “They continue to pull out all the stops to support our NHS heroes,

"This NHS-themed game will be a really special occasion, highlighting our journey throughout this pandemic and providing an opportunity to be together to celebrate the achievements of this wonderful partnership.”

