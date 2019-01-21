Hibs’ Australian duo prolong stay at Asian Cup with shoot-out win

Hibs will be without Jamie Maclaren and Mark Milligan for Sunday’s trip to face St Mirren in Paisley after Australia squeezed into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup.

The Socceroos, holders of the trophy, needed a penalty shoot-out to beat Uzbekistan after a goalless draw in the United Arab Emirates with skipper Milligan, inset, leading the way as he converted the first of their spot-kicks. Australian eventually won 4-2 in the shoot-out thanks to two tremendous saves from goalkeeper Matty Ryan and will now face either the UAE or Kyrgyzstan in the last eight on Friday although they will be without Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, who will serve a one-match ban after picking up his second yellow card of the tournament.

Maclaren started the match in Al Ain’s Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium but was replaced after 75 minutes by Apostolos Giannou.