Hibs' B team in action against Elgin City in the SPFL Trust Trophy in August

The Easter Road squad will mostly be made up of players from the club’s Under-18 pool – players such as Murray Aiken, Josh O’Connor, Mack Weir, and Connor Young.

Hibs entered their B team into the SPFL Trust Trophy earlier this season, with the wee Hibees exiting the competition at the first hurdle after a narrow 2-1 defeat by Elgin City at Christie Gillies Park in August.

Since then there have been no fixtures played by the club’s B team, while the Under-18s have completed five matches in the CAS Under-18 Elite Youth League, winning four and drawing one with 14 goals scored and just two conceded.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Easter Road forward Gareth Evans, who serves as the club’s Assistant Coach Emerging Talent and works with the Under-18s, will take the team for the match at the Terriers’ Canalside Sports Complex training ground on Tuesday afternoon.

The Evening News understands that Hibs are looking to arrange a number of friendly matches aimed at providing additional challenging game time for younger development Under-18 and B-team players.

During the 2019/20 season the club’s development team played a number of fixtures as part of a specially arranged programme against teams from Scotland and south of the Border, including a 7-1 win against Huddersfield Town at the Hibernian Training Centre.

Supporters are permitted to attend the match free of charge which kicks off at 1pm. Huddersfield’s B team won their last match 5-0 against Preston North End.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.