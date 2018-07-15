Hibs beat Wick Academy in anniversary match

Have your say

An Innes Murray goal gave a Hibs XI a 1-0 win over Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park in a match to celebrate the Highland League club’s 125th anniversary.

The young Hibs side, led by academy manager Eddie May, had a chance after just two minutes as Jamie Gullan shot over the bar.

Andrew Blake fired wide after 11 minutes but the Hibees took the lead soon after when Murray’s effort from 25 yards went in off the post.

Hibs goalkeeper Paddy Martin was called into action before half-time, saving well from Wick’s Davie Allan.

Josh Campbell had a chance to extend Hibs’ lead on 65 minutes after being played in by Murray but his effort was saved

Two minutes later, Gullan came close again for Hibs but his shot across the face of the goal went just wide of the post.

Hibs XI: P Martin, Donaldson, Mackie, Blake, Porteous, Waugh, I Murray, Stirling, Allan, Gullan, Campbell. Subs: Paton, Woods, Shanley, Galantes, Bragg.